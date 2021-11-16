SUKU Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $107.01 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00049003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.34 or 0.00223806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010452 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

