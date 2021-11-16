Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,131 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Summit Financial Group worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 29.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 35.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the first quarter worth $536,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.45.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Summit Financial Group, Inc (West Virginia) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings and time deposits; commercial, real estate and consumer loans; trust and wealth management services; and cash management services.

