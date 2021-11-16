Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

SMMCF stock opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

