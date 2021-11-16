Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 84,598 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 148,266.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.