Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.48

Shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and traded as low as $5.15. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 84,598 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.95.
About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
