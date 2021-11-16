SUN (SUN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 16th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00068521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00071756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00093841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,425.03 or 0.99657852 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,242.06 or 0.06996356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

