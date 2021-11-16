Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Position Trimmed by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 957,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,206 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up 2.1% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC owned 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $19,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,383,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 353,816 shares in the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 897,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 86,913 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 132,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,823. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

