Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 117,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SU opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

