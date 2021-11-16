Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target raised by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

NYSE SUNL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $926,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

