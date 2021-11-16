Super Zero Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.96 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.49 or 0.06980564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00084164 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 72.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 628,393,272 coins and its circulating supply is 333,987,061 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

