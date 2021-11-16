Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 78.6% from the October 14th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $21,825,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 212.6% during the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,344,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after buying an additional 914,250 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 667.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 916,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after buying an additional 797,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $7,725,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the second quarter worth about $6,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SDAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

