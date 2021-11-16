suterusu One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.74 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $39.82 million and $3.74 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 45.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00048163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00223922 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010389 BTC.

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.