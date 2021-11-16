SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High at $763.50

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $763.50 and last traded at $762.49, with a volume of 3546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $747.99.

SIVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $606.26.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,034,000 after buying an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,173,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,066,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

