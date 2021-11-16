SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after acquiring an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $747.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $675.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.26. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $337.83 and a 52-week high of $762.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Truist boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.85.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

