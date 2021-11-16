SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the October 14th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,100,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 825,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,840 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 488,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 71,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

SVFB opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

