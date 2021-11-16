SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 194.9% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SVFC opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth $419,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after buying an additional 397,445 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

