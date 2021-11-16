Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Shares Down 0.3%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.27 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 34,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter.

