Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.62

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.62 and traded as low as $7.63. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 2,120 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

