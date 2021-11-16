Swop Market Cap Hits $15.84 Million (SWOP)

Swop (CURRENCY:SWOP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Swop has a market cap of $15.84 million and $135,224.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be purchased for $9.92 or 0.00016644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00067466 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,864.02 or 1.00468482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,128.32 or 0.06928462 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 1,773,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,597,198 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi

Swop Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

