Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $138.88

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.88 and traded as high as $143.75. Symrise shares last traded at $143.75, with a volume of 247 shares traded.

Symrise Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

