Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, an increase of 297.2% from the October 14th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $110,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

SYNL opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

