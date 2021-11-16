Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $349.36

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $349.36 and last traded at $345.75, with a volume of 459067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $347.01.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $1,899,915.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after buying an additional 61,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after buying an additional 147,404 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

