Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,161. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

