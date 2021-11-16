Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 242,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 519,038 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SYRS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,161. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.65.
Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
