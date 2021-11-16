Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.89 million, a P/E ratio of 73.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

