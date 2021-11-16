Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 73.3% from the October 14th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:TWNI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74. Tailwind International Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Tailwind International Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $967,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Tailwind International Acquisition by 101.8% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

