Talanx (ETR:TLX) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Talanx (ETR:TLX) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TLX. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) target price on Talanx in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Talanx in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of ETR:TLX traded down €0.28 ($0.33) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €41.44 ($48.75). 109,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a fifty-two week low of €29.52 ($34.73) and a fifty-two week high of €42.66 ($50.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.99.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

