Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $28,206,337.81 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $28,206,337.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TALO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 1,534,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,260. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $900.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,760,000 after purchasing an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 8.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,531,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,589,000 after purchasing an additional 206,599 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 169.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

