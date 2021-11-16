Tapmydata Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,351.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.49 or 0.00328934 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00013265 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

