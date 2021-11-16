Tarena International (TEDU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tarena International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.18. Tarena International has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.29.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
