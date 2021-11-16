Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.51 and traded as high as C$2.70. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 264,831 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$743.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.51.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

