Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 180.1% from the October 14th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Tastemaker Acquisition has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the first quarter worth $129,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the second quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

