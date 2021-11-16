TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.59. TAT Technologies shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 24,635 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd. provides a variety of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. It operates through the following business segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions & Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul Services (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components & OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.