Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 20,654 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65.
Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.