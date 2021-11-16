Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer Sells 20,654 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 20,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $672,081.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sheryl Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

