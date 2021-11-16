Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.13 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $2.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.27 and the lowest is $1.99. Taylor Morrison Home posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 195.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 266,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after buying an additional 55,477 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

TMHC traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.03. 44,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,326. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.32. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

