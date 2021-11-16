TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Position Increased by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,210 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 5.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of TC Energy worth $98,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 250.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRP. TD Securities lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

NYSE:TRP opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

