TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Short Interest Down 64.2% in October

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TCVA opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. TCV Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

