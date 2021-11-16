TD Securities Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.31.

MFC traded up C$0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.77. 7,150,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,721,024. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The company has a market cap of C$50.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.80. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.05 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total transaction of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$135,741.12. Insiders sold a total of 36,909 shares of company stock valued at $924,765 in the last quarter.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

