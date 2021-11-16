TD Securities Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.