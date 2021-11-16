TD Securities Raises Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target to C$37.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.
Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 262,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
