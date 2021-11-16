TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $164.23 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $108.17 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 68.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 151.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,075.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,592,000 after buying an additional 270,647 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

