Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.75

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $168.75 and last traded at $168.55, with a volume of 314324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.14.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLK. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

