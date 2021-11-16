Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,689,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,101. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.08%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.