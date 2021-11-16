Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will announce sales of $128.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $129.98 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $102.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year sales of $491.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $491.00 million to $492.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $556.41 million, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $573.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 85,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

