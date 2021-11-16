Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.22

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

