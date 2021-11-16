Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.51

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 135178 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

TELNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.369 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 110.15%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

