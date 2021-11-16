Teloscoin (TELOS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2,227.00

Teloscoin (CURRENCY:TELOS) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Teloscoin has a market cap of $2.42 million and $2,227.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Teloscoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Teloscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00157771 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.68 or 0.00505651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00016302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00074232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008656 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Teloscoin

Teloscoin uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

Teloscoin Coin Trading

