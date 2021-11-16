Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target to $28.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:COOK opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $108,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $10,537,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Traeger during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

