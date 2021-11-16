Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,353 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,935,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 383,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPX. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

