Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Position Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Tennant worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tennant by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

TNC opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27. Tennant has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

In other news, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $701,905. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.