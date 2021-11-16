Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.
NYSE TDC opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
