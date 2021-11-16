Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

NYSE TDC opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 132.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after buying an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 288.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,155,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,269,000 after buying an additional 858,240 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,266.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 736,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 705,014 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,030,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 18.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,702,000 after buying an additional 445,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

