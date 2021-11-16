Ternium (NYSE:TX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TX. Morgan Stanley cut Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Get Ternium alerts:

Shares of TX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 723,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,316. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.58. Ternium has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 171.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ternium during the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.1% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 5.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.