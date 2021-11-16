Ternoa (CAPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.79 Million

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ternoa coin can currently be bought for about $0.0887 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ternoa has a total market cap of $27.79 million and approximately $832,295.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00068222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071219 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.53 or 0.00093491 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,492.15 or 1.00036165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.14 or 0.06983829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ternoa Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,241,006 coins. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_

Ternoa Coin Trading

